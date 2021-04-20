Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Route de Kenscoff

Route de Kenscoff, Haiti
A Drive from Port-au-Prince to Petionville Port Au Prince Haiti

A Drive from Port-au-Prince to Petionville

Entering Port-au-Prince via the airport is a bit daunting. Each member of our group, who travelled from Miami together, were happy that we had a ride waiting for us.
With a security guard in our vehicle, there was no doubt that we had entered a poverty-stricken country as we drove through Port-au-Prince. As we drove up into the hills toward Petionville, the accommodations seemed to improve a bit, the air became clear of smog, and the landscape greened up, too. Amidst the stone homes, we saw colorful flowers, and brilliant clothes hung out on the lines. This (pre-earthquake) neighborhood caught my eye on the several trips we made to and from Petionville.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points