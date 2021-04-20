Route de Kenscoff
Route de Kenscoff, Haiti
A Drive from Port-au-Prince to PetionvilleEntering Port-au-Prince via the airport is a bit daunting. Each member of our group, who travelled from Miami together, were happy that we had a ride waiting for us.
With a security guard in our vehicle, there was no doubt that we had entered a poverty-stricken country as we drove through Port-au-Prince. As we drove up into the hills toward Petionville, the accommodations seemed to improve a bit, the air became clear of smog, and the landscape greened up, too. Amidst the stone homes, we saw colorful flowers, and brilliant clothes hung out on the lines. This (pre-earthquake) neighborhood caught my eye on the several trips we made to and from Petionville.