The ‘Village Artistique de la Croix de Bouquets’ is located in a northern suburb in the Port-Au-Prince metropolitan area, about 40mins by car from the Marriott Port-au-Prince. I began to hear the metal clanging way before arriving, and it became a constant background noise accompanying my visit here.

The area is comprised of many different artists workshops, specializing in metal sculptures created from old, discarded oil drums. It’s a treat to walk around and accept the polite invitations to visit the various artists and their showrooms. The work is incredible, and the relaxed atmosphere meant a lot to me, as it allowed me to connect with my surroundings, the artists and of course their kids running around.

Because I was on a tight schedule, I only spend an hour in the village and for me that wasn’t enough. There’s so much to see, and it felt good to explore on my own for a bit, it safe surroundings. If you buy anything, please don’t bargain to the bitter end, to get the best possible ‘deal’. Remember that your purchase feeds a family, or two.