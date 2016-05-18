Showrooms everywhere, and every artist has a slightly different take on their craft. There’s immense creative talent here to be discovered.
The process can be seen beginning to end, from flattening the oil-drums, cutting the metal sheets, and finally hammering the shapes into place.
Artists are proud of their workshops and slowly the area is developing. I loved this modernist cube, and its decor.
Final, polished product. Other sculptures are painted in vibrant colors for a final touch.
In many of the workshops entire families worked together.
The ‘Village Artistique de la Croix de Bouquets’ is located in a northern suburb in the Port-Au-Prince metropolitan area, about 40mins by car from the Marriott Port-au-Prince. I began to hear the metal clanging way before arriving, and it became a constant background noise accompanying my visit here.
The area is comprised of many different artists workshops, specializing in metal sculptures created from old, discarded oil drums. It’s a treat to walk around and accept the polite invitations to visit the various artists and their showrooms. The work is incredible, and the relaxed atmosphere meant a lot to me, as it allowed me to connect with my surroundings, the artists and of course their kids running around.
Because I was on a tight schedule, I only spend an hour in the village and for me that wasn’t enough. There’s so much to see, and it felt good to explore on my own for a bit, it safe surroundings. If you buy anything, please don’t bargain to the bitter end, to get the best possible ‘deal’. Remember that your purchase feeds a family, or two.