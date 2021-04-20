Where are you going?
GLA Orphanage

Thomassin 32, rue Aime Bastien, Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Haitian Food Fermate Haiti

Haitian Food

GLA Orphanage is an amazing place in Petionville, Haiti (up in the hills from Port-au-Prince), where children are cared for until adoptive parents are matched and united with each other.
The Orphanage is always looking for volunteer groups who can help with building and maintenance projects or simply give some attention to the children.
When I arrived, I was given a list of infants to hold and pay some attention to for the ten days I stayed. I was there when a little girl learned to walk and I rocked a smile-less little boy until he finally relaxed into my arms.
Included on our stay was three meals a day which are prepared by the kitchen staff in Haitian style. Fresh fruits and marinated chicken made for a colorful, nutritious, and energizing meal.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

