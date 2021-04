Restaurante Tollan R. dos Remédios 134, 1100-081 Lisboa, Portugal

Heading to Alfama to Eat in a Tasca A typical restaurant at a typical neighborhood: cheap, good, homemade food and a local environment. The students gather here when they want to join for a class dinner.



The name Tollan comes from an English container ship that sank in the river. This was back in the 1980s, and it stayed there for almost four years, with the hull upwards.