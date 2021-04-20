Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Restaurant LE VERGER

10 Quai du Port
Website
| +33 1 48 71 17 43
Dine in an Idyllic Garden Nogent-sur-Marne France
House-Made Tartes in a Garden Nogent-sur-Marne France
Dine in an Idyllic Garden Nogent-sur-Marne France
House-Made Tartes in a Garden Nogent-sur-Marne France

More info

Mon 2:30am - 2:31am

Dine in an Idyllic Garden

One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. Although this restaurant, Le Verger, no longer has dancing, there's an accordionist who wanders the garden on weekends, playing French classics. Perfect for a casual summer lunch (save room for an ice cream concoction!) after a stroll along the Marne River.



By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Gayle Keck
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

House-Made Tartes in a Garden

A fruit tarte to enjoy in a garden, accompanied by an accordion player. What's not to love?! One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. At Le Verger, there's no live dancing anymore, but the garden is delightful for a casual summer lunch.




More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points