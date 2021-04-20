Restaurant LE VERGER

House-Made Tartes in a Garden

A fruit tarte to enjoy in a garden, accompanied by an accordion player. What's not to love?! One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. At Le Verger, there's no live dancing anymore, but the garden is delightful for a casual summer lunch.









