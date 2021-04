Dine in an Idyllic Garden

One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. Although this restaurant, Le Verger, no longer has dancing, there's an accordionist who wanders the garden on weekends, playing French classics. Perfect for a casual summer lunch (save room for an ice cream concoction!) after a stroll along the Marne River.