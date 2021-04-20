Where are you going?
Quiosque Holy Crepe

Quiosque Jardim Lisboa Antiga, Rua das Francesinhas - Santos-o-Velho, 1200-675 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 396 0198
A French-Style Crepe Next to the Parliament Lisboa Portugal

Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 10am - 7:30pm
Fri 10am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

This kiosk is in the garden next to the university where I studied. Sadly, this kiosk didn’t exist back then. It’s also near the Parliament, so if you plan to visit there, afterward you can come and have a French-style crepe (with salad at lunchtime).

Tram 28 passes at Calçada da Estrela, the street between the garden and the Parliament, go up to Estrela and visit Basílica da Estrela and the garden.

Although the name of the garden is Francesinhas’s, the kiosk doesn’t have francesinhas, only crepes and some sandwiches.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

