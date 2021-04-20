Drinking Coconut Water
Live Like a LocalCoco frios are sold on every corner during the high season (fall and winter) in Puerto Rico. Cold, fresh coconut water is the lifeblood of island living. Literally, if you were ever stranded on an island, you could sustain yourself on what's inside a coconut (just ask Les Stroud). There is a difference between coconut water and coconut milk. Coconut water is clear to translucent and not as sweet—you harvest this from a fresh green coconut that has just fallen, or is ready to fall from the tree. It might taste unusual at first if you have never tried it, but this is actually the best form of natural electrolytes to replenish yourself after a workout or surf session. Watch the roadsides for the carts and folks with machetes—because this is your hint that coco frios await you!
almost 7 years ago
Beaches Outside of San Juan
One of my favorite ways to get to know a new city is to venture a little outside of the city limits. While visiting some friends in Puerto Rico we took a drive about 20 minutes away from the city center to a small beach shack. While there we ate bacalaítos and plantains as the waiter cut up coconuts for us to drink from.
almost 7 years ago
Sipping Coconut Water from the Shell
Hand over your cash to a street vendor, and sip hydrating coconut water straight from the shell. When the water dries up, hunt down the vendor you bought from—if you ask nicely, he'll hack open the coconut so you can snack on the meat, too.