Plaza de La Ciudadela
S/N, Balderas, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5510 1828
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
Dance with Dolls and DandiesOn any given Sunday, a multitude of Mexico City parks find themselves playing host to groups of dance aficionados, who gather together to practice their steps in a jovial, non-judgmental atmosphere.
But perhaps no park has a better Sunday scene than Plaza La Ciudadela, right in front of La Ciudadela craft market, where live music typically accompanies dancers of all ages, each of them dressed to the nines in their Sunday dancing best. Women wear flowers in their hair and men sport feathers in their hats. Shoes—and hair—are polished to a brilliant sheen, and the most courteous of exchanges are shared as people ask one another for a dance.
If you're without your own dancing shoes, a group of vendors who line the plaza's edge can supply you on the spot. Don't be afraid to join in; you won't find a friendlier bunch of folks to dance with.