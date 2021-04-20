Where are you going?
Plaza de Armas Santiago

Santiago, La Pintana, Región Metropolitana, Chile
+56 2 2592 0424
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Santiago's Political and Social Hub

Founded in 1540, Santiago's palm-shaded "Plaza de Armas" remains the city's social hub. Any time of the day, any day of the week there's always something happening there. Surrounded by the neoclassical facades of the city's most important buildings like the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Municipality of Santiago and the old post office, the plaza is bisected by two pedestrian malls, Ahumada & Estado. During the work week, there's a distinct, brisk bustle in the rhythm. Many of Santiago's museums and important sites like the Stock Exchange or La Moneda are a few blocks away.
By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

Erin Young
almost 7 years ago

There were (conservatively) 500 people watching these mimes. They saw me taking pictures and started playing to the camera.

