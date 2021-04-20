Pévas
Pebas, Peru
The KinkajouThis kinkajou was one of the cutest animals I'd ever held. She was young and teething and wanted to bite everything. We took her back with us to the reserve my professor owns. She has since found a family of kinkajous on the property and I'm told she lives very well in the protected area.
The Sloth
Previously looking for sloths up in the trees, hoping for a glimpse, I came across this one hanging off a young girl's hip like a purse. Ha!
The Bora Tribe
The next generation of the small Bora tribe watch their parents engage in a dance. Eventually they join in with their mothers, making it all the more special. Also notice the pattern of the young girls' dresses. The pattern is common in the crafts that the tribe produces.
The Bora Tribe
The men here are performing a ceremonial dance. We visited the Bora, Yagua, and Huitoto tribes, each with a unique dress and makeup. The dances are done not only for ceremony, but for entertainment. I watched their children watch and do their best to join in after a while. Entertainment is possible without modern technology!
Artist: Francisco Grippa
His house/studio can't be missed if you happen to sail down the Amazon in Pevas. It's the largest and if I'm not mistaken, has the highest outlook point in this small city. His artwork epitomizes the wonders of the Amazon. From the hummingbirds and pink dolphins to the foliage and mysteries one might come across from ayahuasca enlightenment, his artwork is simply beautiful. If you happen to stay at the El Dorado hotel in Iquitos, it's likely you'll come across some of his work.
Artwork by Francisco Grippa
One of my favorite paintings by Grippa that was hanging in his showroom. I kept seeing hummingbirds throughout my trip. The colors remind me of their freedom and happiness...something I felt while in this amazing place.