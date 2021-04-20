Artist: Francisco Grippa

His house/studio can't be missed if you happen to sail down the Amazon in Pevas. It's the largest and if I'm not mistaken, has the highest outlook point in this small city. His artwork epitomizes the wonders of the Amazon. From the hummingbirds and pink dolphins to the foliage and mysteries one might come across from ayahuasca enlightenment, his artwork is simply beautiful. If you happen to stay at the El Dorado hotel in Iquitos, it's likely you'll come across some of his work.