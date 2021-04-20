Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pévas

Pebas, Peru
The Kinkajou Pebas Peru
The Bora Tribe Pebas Peru
The Sloth Pebas Peru
Artwork by Francisco Grippa Pebas Peru
Artist: Francisco Grippa Pebas Peru
The Bora Tribe Pebas Peru
The Kinkajou Pebas Peru
The Bora Tribe Pebas Peru
The Sloth Pebas Peru
Artwork by Francisco Grippa Pebas Peru
Artist: Francisco Grippa Pebas Peru
The Bora Tribe Pebas Peru

The Kinkajou

This kinkajou was one of the cutest animals I'd ever held. She was young and teething and wanted to bite everything. We took her back with us to the reserve my professor owns. She has since found a family of kinkajous on the property and I'm told she lives very well in the protected area.
By christina p

More Recommendations

christina p
almost 7 years ago

The Sloth

Previously looking for sloths up in the trees, hoping for a glimpse, I came across this one hanging off a young girl's hip like a purse. Ha!
christina p
almost 7 years ago

The Bora Tribe

The next generation of the small Bora tribe watch their parents engage in a dance. Eventually they join in with their mothers, making it all the more special. Also notice the pattern of the young girls' dresses. The pattern is common in the crafts that the tribe produces.
christina p
almost 7 years ago

The Bora Tribe

The men here are performing a ceremonial dance. We visited the Bora, Yagua, and Huitoto tribes, each with a unique dress and makeup. The dances are done not only for ceremony, but for entertainment. I watched their children watch and do their best to join in after a while. Entertainment is possible without modern technology!
christina p
almost 7 years ago

Artist: Francisco Grippa

His house/studio can't be missed if you happen to sail down the Amazon in Pevas. It's the largest and if I'm not mistaken, has the highest outlook point in this small city. His artwork epitomizes the wonders of the Amazon. From the hummingbirds and pink dolphins to the foliage and mysteries one might come across from ayahuasca enlightenment, his artwork is simply beautiful. If you happen to stay at the El Dorado hotel in Iquitos, it's likely you'll come across some of his work.
christina p
almost 7 years ago

Artwork by Francisco Grippa

One of my favorite paintings by Grippa that was hanging in his showroom. I kept seeing hummingbirds throughout my trip. The colors remind me of their freedom and happiness...something I felt while in this amazing place.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30