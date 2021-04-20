Where are you going?
Petra Holiday Village

Ios 840 01, Greece
+30 2286 091409
The Perfect Hotel Home On This Greek Island
The Perfect Hotel Home On This Greek Island

Petra combines the best of both worlds creating the comforts and privacy of home as well as the luxuries of a hotel. The location is ideally set on the waters of Ios bay. It is walking distance to the port and lively village but far enough away to enjoy a relaxing retreat. The people of the hotel truly made my stay in Ios meaningful and memorable, they are all knowledgable, friendly, and kind--from helping us design a days agenda, to coming to the rescue when I lost my passport--it is a blessing to have met them all.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

