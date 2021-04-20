Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Karma Beach Bar, Mylopotas beach, Ios, Greece

Mylopotas Beach, Ios 840 01, Greece
Website
| +30 2286 091007
Great Drinks And Pizza In A Hammock With Beach Views Ios Greece

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

Great Drinks And Pizza In A Hammock With Beach Views

Mylopotas beach is a stretch of sunny beach lined with bars, restaurants, hotels, and a youthful party scene. Depending on the day or time of day this stretch of beach could be quite and lazy in the sun or have music and people dancing on cars. Either way Karma beach bar is a chill open air bar with pillow seating on the raised floor and hammocks hanging everywhere. The pizza is delicious and perfect for a light beach snack on a sunny day. They have a great drink menu including island cocktails and prosecco fruit mixers. We lounged our first day away in the hammocks here sipping on cool drinks.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points