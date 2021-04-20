Karma Beach Bar, Mylopotas beach, Ios, Greece

Great Drinks And Pizza In A Hammock With Beach Views
Mylopotas beach is a stretch of sunny beach lined with bars, restaurants, hotels, and a youthful party scene. Depending on the day or time of day this stretch of beach could be quite and lazy in the sun or have music and people dancing on cars. Either way Karma beach bar is a chill open air bar with pillow seating on the raised floor and hammocks hanging everywhere. The pizza is delicious and perfect for a light beach snack on a sunny day. They have a great drink menu including island cocktails and prosecco fruit mixers. We lounged our first day away in the hammocks here sipping on cool drinks.