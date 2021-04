Buongiorno Bakery Eparchiaki Odos Iou-Ormou Iou

Chocolate Soufflés and Decadent Bites In the port of Ios there is a little bakery with extremely tasty treats. Luckily they have many decadent delicious treats made at individual size. Either as a late night treat, a sweet bite while you wait for a bus or a boat, or for a box full of sweet bites to bring to a celebration this bakery is worth a stop. We especially loved their indivisible chocolate soufflés.