Vesuvio-pizzeria Ios

Moussaka Made To Order
I have been delighted and amazed by the food in Greece
and recommend trying as much local food as possible while traveling here. One well know dish is Moussaka this dish has layers of potatoes, eggplant, meat, and cheese. All to often this classic dish may be served from a frozen food variety in many tourist restaurants. Here at Vesuvio Restaurant the Moussaka is made fresh for ever order and well worth the 20 minute wait while it cooks. The other dishes at this restaurant are equally fresh and delicious. We loved the Greek meatballs in homemade tomato sauce and rice or ask what the best fish meal of the local catch of the day is. In addition the house red wine made by the grandfather in this family owned restaurant was the best I had in Greece!