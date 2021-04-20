Where are you going?
Palau de la Música Catalana

C/ Palau de la Música, 4-6, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Website
+34 932 95 72 00
Palau de la Música Catalana

This art nouveau gem designed by Lluís Domènech i Montaner has been Barcelona’s preeminent music hall since its founding in 1908. Colorful ceramics, ornate sculptures, and busts of illustrious composers—Wagner, Beethoven, Bach—decorate the redbrick exterior, but that only hints at what you’ll find inside. Among the flamboyant details: walls and columns clad from floor to ceiling in floral-themed mosaic tiles, magnificent stained-glass windows, and, centered above the 2,000-seat main auditorium, an enormous, multicolored skylight that resembles an inverted dome. Seeing a classical concert here is a treat—the acoustics are superb—but you can also sign up for a 55-minute guided tour of this UNESCO World Heritage Site; the cost is 18 euros (about $20).
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

laura sinnott
over 6 years ago

Music and Theater Perfection

This UNESCO world heritage site was built in 1907 and is both spectacular to look at and dynamic to listen to from every angle. We had the fortune to attend a flamenco dance and music performance "Ópera y Flamenco - "Historia de un amor," oh my... Just when you wonder how they will cap the energy and passion of the previous number, they throw more fire, more passion, more addicting torment!! I can't imagine a more perfect theater to experience this show in. This is the website of the performers we saw: http://www.barcelonayflamenco.com/?lang=en

