Palau de la Música Catalana

Music and Theater Perfection

This UNESCO world heritage site was built in 1907 and is both spectacular to look at and dynamic to listen to from every angle. We had the fortune to attend a flamenco dance and music performance "Ópera y Flamenco - "Historia de un amor," oh my... Just when you wonder how they will cap the energy and passion of the previous number, they throw more fire, more passion, more addicting torment!! I can't imagine a more perfect theater to experience this show in. This is the website of the performers we saw: http://www.barcelonayflamenco.com/?lang=en