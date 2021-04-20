Palacio Marqués de Caro
Carrer del Marquès de Dos Aigües, 6, 46002 València, Valencia, Spain
| +34 963 51 64 26
Photo courtesy of Palacio Marqués de Caro
Palacio Marqués de Caro Hotel in Valencia, Spain
The 26-room Palacio Marqués de Caro, which opened earlier this year, is built into a wall dating back to Muslim rule. Arabic vases, medieval archways, and neoclassical friezes add to the appeal, along with the adjacent restaurant, Arrop.
34/963-059-000, from $199. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.