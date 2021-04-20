Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Palacio Marqués de Caro

Carrer del Marquès de Dos Aigües, 6, 46002 València, Valencia, Spain
Website
| +34 963 51 64 26
Palacio Marqués de Caro Hotel in Valencia, Spain Valencia Spain

Palacio Marqués de Caro Hotel in Valencia, Spain



The 26-room Palacio Marqués de Caro, which opened earlier this year, is built into a wall dating back to Muslim rule. Arabic vases, medieval archways, and neoclassical friezes add to the appeal, along with the adjacent restaurant, Arrop.

34/963-059-000, from $199. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.
By Adam Fischer , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30