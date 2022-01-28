Where are you going?
Rue Samuel Fahlberg, Gustavia, St Barthélemy
The menu at this high-end French-Japanese fusion restaurant in Gustavia runs the gamut from classic (tuna tataki, duck confit) to creative (the Kova’s Roll, made with spiny lobster and asparagus, topped with salmon and avocado). The personable chef, who’s responsible for lavish flourishes such as Kobe beef and Petrossian caviar—this is the island of extravagance, after all—will likely stop by your table. oregarestaurant.com

By Ann Abel , AFAR Contributor

