Orega
Rue Samuel Fahlberg, Gustavia, St Barthélemy
Photo courtesy of Orega
Orega, St. Bart’sThe menu at this high-end French-Japanese fusion restaurant in Gustavia runs the gamut from classic (tuna tataki, duck confit) to creative (the Kova’s Roll, made with spiny lobster and asparagus, topped with salmon and avocado). The personable chef, who’s responsible for lavish flourishes such as Kobe beef and Petrossian caviar—this is the island of extravagance, after all—will likely stop by your table. oregarestaurant.com
From the January/February 2017 issue