La Route des Boucaniers
| +590 590 27 73 00
Photo courtesy of Ed Gudenas, Tourism St Barths/saintbarth-tourisme.com
Follow the BoucaniersIf you're making your way down to Shell Beach, or just out and about exploring, pop in to La Route des Boucaniers for a sundowner and soak in some of the most beautiful views in St Barths.
The French Burger is delicious and one of the best value dishes in Gustavia, though you may want to go for something a little more upmarket if you're dressed to impressed on a night out - cocktails over the water are certainly a good start.