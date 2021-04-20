Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gustavia Fish Market

Gustavia, St Barthélemy
Website
Fresh Catch on St Barths Gustavia Saint Barthélemy

Fresh Catch on St Barths

This is not your average image of a person chopping up a fish; this is a Gustavia fisherman prepping his fresh catch of the day, hauled in from the sea earlier in the morning.

Fishermen in St Barths traditionally haul in their catch in the morning, then prep and sell from small fish shops in Gustavia and Lorient; this practice is carried on today, and offers visitors a chance to grab some sea goodies to cook up on their own.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points