Gustavia Fish Market
Gustavia, St Barthélemy
Photo courtesy of Gérald Tessier, Tourism St Barths/saintbarth-tourisme.com
Fresh Catch on St BarthsThis is not your average image of a person chopping up a fish; this is a Gustavia fisherman prepping his fresh catch of the day, hauled in from the sea earlier in the morning.
Fishermen in St Barths traditionally haul in their catch in the morning, then prep and sell from small fish shops in Gustavia and Lorient; this practice is carried on today, and offers visitors a chance to grab some sea goodies to cook up on their own.