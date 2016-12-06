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Object

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Object

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If you’re looking for a way to while away a rainy afternoon, head over to Mapo-gu and pop into the quaint boutique Object. This whimsical store is a shopper’s delight, and offers a wide array of stationery and jewelry designed by local artists, plus dishes, hats, bags, and even teddy bears and typewriters. Since the shop works on a consignment basis, the product selection is ever-changing, making it entirely worthwhile and necessary to return frequently, preferably with healthy wad of won in your wallet. 400-1 Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu

By Leslie Patrick

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Leslie Patrick
Fri Aug 19 02:48:51 EDT 2016

Finding and Foraging in Seoul

If you’re looking for a way to while away a rainy afternoon, head over to Mapo-gu and pop into the quaint boutique Object. This whimsical store is a shopper’s delight, and offers a wide array of stationery and jewelry designed by local artists, plus dishes, hats, bags, and even teddy bears and typewriters. Since the shop works on a consignment basis, the product selection is ever-changing, making it entirely worthwhile and necessary to return frequently, preferably with healthy wad of won in your wallet. 400-1 Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu

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