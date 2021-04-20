Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nirox Sculpture Park

R347, Muldersdrift, 1739, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 710 4000
Beautiful Place To Enjoy Sculptures And Nature Muldersdrift South Africa

Beautiful Place To Enjoy Sculptures And Nature

I was here in winter (July) when things were not so green (as you can see), but it was still a delightful place to relax and enjoy a sunny afternoon. Nirox runs a artists in residence program as well as displays sculptures from a featured artist along with some of their permanent collection. Based in the Cradle for Humankind, I would recommend you check out the featured artist prior and come out for a while. It is probably a 45 minute drive each way from Joburg.
By Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30