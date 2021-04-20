Nirox Sculpture Park R347, Muldersdrift, 1739, South Africa

Beautiful Place To Enjoy Sculptures And Nature I was here in winter (July) when things were not so green (as you can see), but it was still a delightful place to relax and enjoy a sunny afternoon. Nirox runs a artists in residence program as well as displays sculptures from a featured artist along with some of their permanent collection. Based in the Cradle for Humankind, I would recommend you check out the featured artist prior and come out for a while. It is probably a 45 minute drive each way from Joburg.