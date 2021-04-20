Petronas Twin Towers, KLCC Menara Berkembar Petronas, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Two Is Better Than One When visiting Kuala Lumpur, it is impossible to not see the Petronas Towers. Any architect knows that when you build the world's tallest skyscraper, it will only hold that title for a while, and then it will be surpassed. So what better way to maintain rarefied status than to build, not one, but two mighty towers and then put a bridge between them. The best part about the towers though, is that they turn the lights off precisely at midnight every night. We stood at the base of these majestic structures, and at the stroke of midnight watched as the lights clicked off down the height of the buildings. Even with the lights off, the Petronas Towers still look absolutely amazing. Much like a truly beautiful woman, the make-up (lights) merely accentuate the true brilliance that resides just below the surface.