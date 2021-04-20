Where are you going?
National Postal Museum

2 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Website
| +1 202-633-5555
National Postal Museum Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

National Postal Museum

Part of the Smithsonian Institution since 1993, this circa-1914 former Beaux Arts post office is the world's first major museum devoted to postal history and philately (stamp collecting). It is an interactive museum that tells the history of America's mail service since before the American Revolution. Highlights include a dog named Owney, mascot of the Railway Mail Service; Amelia Earhart's flight suit; the Pony Express Gallery; and the National Philatelic Collection, the world's oldest intact stamp collection and the Smithsonian's second largest collection with over six million interesting and iconic stamps that include the Elvis Stamp. Uh-huh, thank you very much!
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
