National Postal Museum
Part of the Smithsonian Institution since 1993, this circa-1914 former Beaux Arts post office is the world's first major museum devoted to postal history and philately (stamp collecting). It is an interactive museum that tells the history of America's mail service since before the American Revolution. Highlights include a dog named Owney, mascot of the Railway Mail Service; Amelia Earhart's flight suit; the Pony Express Gallery; and the National Philatelic Collection, the world's oldest intact stamp collection and the Smithsonian's second largest collection with over six million interesting and iconic stamps that include the Elvis Stamp. Uh-huh, thank you very much!