Museum of the Objective of the Object (Museo del Objeto del Objeto)

It's a somewhat awkwardly named museum, but Museo del Objeto del Objeto, has a charming, fascinating collection that tells the history of modern Mexico through both extraordinary and everyday objects it has made and used. Though it has a solid collection of objects, the museum features only temporary exhibits, all of which are geared to "promote the production of a culture of the unexpected and the uncommon." Two hundred years and 100,000+ objects make for some neat exhibits, curated on topics as diverse as Mexican graphic design in the age of the Revolution and the highly-personalized toolboxes of shoeshine men.