Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museum of the Objective of the Object (Museo del Objeto del Objeto)

Colima 145, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5533 9637
Unusual Artifacts in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico
Mexico City's Design and Object-Oriented Museum Mexico City Mexico
MODO Mexico City Mexico
Unusual Artifacts in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico
Mexico City's Design and Object-Oriented Museum Mexico City Mexico
MODO Mexico City Mexico

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

Unusual Artifacts in Mexico City

Housed in an art nouveau mansion, MODO—Museum of the Objective of the Object—is an odd keyhole into everyday pre-21st-century life. You’re up close with items ranging from washing machines that were used in the 1800s to funky skateboards from the 1970s. 
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Mexico City's Design and Object-Oriented Museum

It's a somewhat awkwardly named museum, but Museo del Objeto del Objeto, has a charming, fascinating collection that tells the history of modern Mexico through both extraordinary and everyday objects it has made and used. Though it has a solid collection of objects, the museum features only temporary exhibits, all of which are geared to "promote the production of a culture of the unexpected and the uncommon." Two hundred years and 100,000+ objects make for some neat exhibits, curated on topics as diverse as Mexican graphic design in the age of the Revolution and the highly-personalized toolboxes of shoeshine men.
Sergio Zepeda
almost 7 years ago

MODO

The small Museo del Objeto del Objeto (Museum of the Object of the Object) is a Roma neighborhood gem. It strives to document the evolution of design and communication of the last 200 years through curious objects. You can find a Japanese beer ad from 1890, posters from rock concerts of the 1960s and many other insightful objects.
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points