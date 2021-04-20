Museum of the Objective of the Object (Museo del Objeto del Objeto)
Colima 145, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5533 9637
Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm
Unusual Artifacts in Mexico CityHoused in an art nouveau mansion, MODO—Museum of the Objective of the Object—is an odd keyhole into everyday pre-21st-century life. You’re up close with items ranging from washing machines that were used in the 1800s to funky skateboards from the 1970s.
almost 7 years ago
Mexico City's Design and Object-Oriented Museum
It's a somewhat awkwardly named museum, but Museo del Objeto del Objeto, has a charming, fascinating collection that tells the history of modern Mexico through both extraordinary and everyday objects it has made and used. Though it has a solid collection of objects, the museum features only temporary exhibits, all of which are geared to "promote the production of a culture of the unexpected and the uncommon." Two hundred years and 100,000+ objects make for some neat exhibits, curated on topics as diverse as Mexican graphic design in the age of the Revolution and the highly-personalized toolboxes of shoeshine men.
almost 7 years ago
MODO
The small Museo del Objeto del Objeto (Museum of the Object of the Object) is a Roma neighborhood gem. It strives to document the evolution of design and communication of the last 200 years through curious objects. You can find a Japanese beer ad from 1890, posters from rock concerts of the 1960s and many other insightful objects.