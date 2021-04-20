Savor Mexican Culture

The Museo de Arte Popular is a wonderful space to get acquainted with the diversity of Mexican craftsmanship. The exquisite pieces in clay, wood, paper, beads, wax, cotton, corn husk, and even sugar, are grouped into themes such as “daily life,” “the sacred,” and “the fantastic.” Begin your visit at the third floor, where the permanent exhibits juxtapose pre-Hispanic, colonial, and contemporary Mexican craft and folk art as they evolved in natural environments. On the second floor wander through the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), admire the many regional varieties of the tree of life sculptures, and marvel at stunning examples of the famous alebrijes (elaborately carved and painted fantastic animals). Both second and ground floors hold special exhibits.



Before leaving, drop by the museum shop to purchase high quality folk art pieces.

