Museo de Arte Popular
Revillagigedo 11, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5510 2201
Tue, Thur - Sun 10am - 6pm
Wed 10am - 9pm
A feast of Mexican Folk ArtThere is so much to see and do in Mexico City, but this place should be on the itinerary of anyone interested in the incredibly varied world of Mexican folk art. The space is spacious and bright, which means the vibrant colors of, well, everything, really pop. Embroidery, papier-mâché figures, ceramics, fantastical wooden alebrijes--the whole country is represented. It makes you realize how rich and diverse Mexico's artistic traditions are. The museum is not overwhelming (unlike, say, the awesome anthropology museum). It's a nice hour or so, close to the historic center. But give yourself time to browse the gift shop.
over 6 years ago
Savor Mexican Culture
The Museo de Arte Popular is a wonderful space to get acquainted with the diversity of Mexican craftsmanship. The exquisite pieces in clay, wood, paper, beads, wax, cotton, corn husk, and even sugar, are grouped into themes such as “daily life,” “the sacred,” and “the fantastic.” Begin your visit at the third floor, where the permanent exhibits juxtapose pre-Hispanic, colonial, and contemporary Mexican craft and folk art as they evolved in natural environments. On the second floor wander through the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), admire the many regional varieties of the tree of life sculptures, and marvel at stunning examples of the famous alebrijes (elaborately carved and painted fantastic animals). Both second and ground floors hold special exhibits.
Before leaving, drop by the museum shop to purchase high quality folk art pieces.
