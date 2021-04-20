Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Municipio de Valladolid Yucatán

189 35
Website
| +52 985 856 2551
Volcanos, minus the lava but with plenty of heat Valladolid Mexico
Wandering the colonial streets of Valladolid Valladolid Mexico
Day tour to Valladolid Valladolid Mexico
Volcanos, minus the lava but with plenty of heat Valladolid Mexico
Wandering the colonial streets of Valladolid Valladolid Mexico
Day tour to Valladolid Valladolid Mexico

Volcanos, minus the lava but with plenty of heat

Take a stroll down one of the cobbled streets of Valladolid and you might come across a cart peddling "volcanos." The busy vender sells one item: a thick masa bun stuffed with chili marinated pulled pork and topped with red onion. For an extra kick, pour on a spoonful of homemade habenero sauce, but be careful! These small pockets pack heat.
By Justine Quart , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Justine Quart
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Wandering the colonial streets of Valladolid

Away from the sunburned tourists of the Mayan Riviera, a small town clings to a slower pace way of life. Known for abundant produce markets, honey, and a thriving Mayan cultural heritage- Valladolid is an often over looked destination.
William Kiburz
AFAR Travel Advisor
almost 7 years ago

Day tour to Valladolid

After breakfast you will depart with driver to explore Valladolid including Mercado, Convent, Chocolate Factory & Perfumeria with upscale lunch highlighting regional cuisine & you will have time to go shopping & explore this charming village!

Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30