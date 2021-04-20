Municipio de Valladolid Yucatán
189 35
| +52 985 856 2551
Volcanos, minus the lava but with plenty of heatTake a stroll down one of the cobbled streets of Valladolid and you might come across a cart peddling "volcanos." The busy vender sells one item: a thick masa bun stuffed with chili marinated pulled pork and topped with red onion. For an extra kick, pour on a spoonful of homemade habenero sauce, but be careful! These small pockets pack heat.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Wandering the colonial streets of Valladolid
Away from the sunburned tourists of the Mayan Riviera, a small town clings to a slower pace way of life. Known for abundant produce markets, honey, and a thriving Mayan cultural heritage- Valladolid is an often over looked destination.
AFAR Travel Advisor
almost 7 years ago
Day tour to Valladolid
After breakfast you will depart with driver to explore Valladolid including Mercado, Convent, Chocolate Factory & Perfumeria with upscale lunch highlighting regional cuisine & you will have time to go shopping & explore this charming village!