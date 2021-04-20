Municipio de Valladolid Yucatán 189 35

Volcanos, minus the lava but with plenty of heat Take a stroll down one of the cobbled streets of Valladolid and you might come across a cart peddling "volcanos." The busy vender sells one item: a thick masa bun stuffed with chili marinated pulled pork and topped with red onion. For an extra kick, pour on a spoonful of homemade habenero sauce, but be careful! These small pockets pack heat.