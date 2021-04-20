Moon Club
One Casino Drive, Suite 12, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
| +1 954-809-2100
Photo courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island / www.atlantis.com
Walk on the MoonSmack dab in the middle of the hustle on the Atlantis casino floor is the moody Moon Club, the newest addition to the Atlantis good times roster; even if you're not a big drinker, pop in to check out the moon jellyfish that float behind the bar - then tip one back in their honor.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
We Landed on the Moon!
We've landed on the moon! Sort of. This is what the moon may look like if it were populated by hordes of jellyfish (and bottles of Russian vodka). The Moon Club at Atlantis is one of the most unique hangouts in the Caribbean, not to mention one of the most visually stunning. Try and take it easy on the libations, so you'll remember the experience in the morning.