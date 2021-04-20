Where are you going?
Moon Club

One Casino Drive, Suite 12, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
Website
| +1 954-809-2100
Smack dab in the middle of the hustle on the Atlantis casino floor is the moody Moon Club, the newest addition to the Atlantis good times roster; even if you're not a big drinker, pop in to check out the moon jellyfish that float behind the bar - then tip one back in their honor.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

We've landed on the moon! Sort of. This is what the moon may look like if it were populated by hordes of jellyfish (and bottles of Russian vodka). The Moon Club at Atlantis is one of the most unique hangouts in the Caribbean, not to mention one of the most visually stunning. Try and take it easy on the libations, so you'll remember the experience in the morning.

