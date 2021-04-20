Where are you going?
Mercado de Sonora

419 Fray Servando Teresa de Mier
Shop with Sorcerors at Mercado de Sonora Mexico City Mexico

Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 7pm

It's been said you can find anything in Mexico City, as long as you know where to look for it, and if the "it" you're looking for is strange, dark, or even, perhaps, otherworldly, you might just find it at Mercado de Sonora.

This market is also called the market of the "brujos," or witches, and its particular niche is supplying shoppers who are looking for goods to make spells, enchantments, and healing potions.

Expect to see stalls whose counters are piled with heaps of roots, herbs, and leaves, as well as some odder, fairy-tale like fare, such as dried animal skins and bird wings, as well as skeletons and skulls, horns and teeth. Even if you're not actively shopping yourself, it's a fascinating place to browse and, especially, to people-watch.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
