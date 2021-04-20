Mercado de Artesanías de la Ciudadela
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5510 1828
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
Sharpen Your Bargaining SkillsMost travelers can't resist a bargain, but for some visitors, the real pleasure of shopping comes in haggling expertly to secure a lower price for the object of their desire.
If that sounds like you, then head to La Ciudadela or any of the other craft markets in Mexico City, and practice your bargaining skills... in Spanish. Can you negotiate a lower price for those vasos marked 6 for 120 pesos? How about the blouse that's marked 200 pesos or the hand-beaded mask that's officially priced at 500 pesos?
See if your Spanish skills pay off—literally—by saving you money during your market excursions.