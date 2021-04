Mercado de Artesanías de la Ciudadela

Sharpen Your Bargaining Skills

Most travelers can't resist a bargain, but for some visitors, the real pleasure of shopping comes in haggling expertly to secure a lower price for the object of their desire.If that sounds like you, then head to La Ciudadela or any of the other craft markets in Mexico City , and practice your bargaining skills... in Spanish. Can you negotiate a lower price for those vasos marked 6 for 120 pesos? How about the blouse that's marked 200 pesos or the hand-beaded mask that's officially priced at 500 pesos?See if your Spanish skills pay off—literally—by saving you money during your market excursions.