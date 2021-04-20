Where are you going?
Matrix Hotel

10640 100 Avenue Northwest
| +1 780-429-2861
Enter the Matrix and the Onyx Suite Edmonton Canada
The Matrix Hotel, located just off Jasper Avenue, is smack-dab in the middle of downtown Edmonton, and there is no better place to stay than its Onyx Suite. The design of the hotel—stylish and modern—suits any style of traveler and most rooms have wide balconies that overlook the city. But only the Onyx Suite has a sprawling walk-out terrace with built-in barbecue, fireplace, and seating for hosting an impromptu rooftop cocktail hour.

It’s all within easy walking distance of the Edmonton City Centre mall and countless other shops, plus it’s close to the city’s best nightlife when the occasion calls for a night on the town.

Rooms from $195. Contact 1-780-429-2861.


By Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert

