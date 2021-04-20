Market Pavilion Hotel
Market Pavilion HotelCharleston’s four-block City Market is a historic landmark (one of the oldest in the country, rivaled only by Baltimore’s Lexington Market) and an essential stop for locally made souvenirs and snacks. Pack up your sweetgrass basket (a traditional Gullah handicraft) and check in for the night across the street at the Market Pavilion Hotel. The hotel has all the plush trappings—Italian marble bathrooms, Hermes toiletries, treats at turndown—one could ask for in the French Quarter, topped off by a rooftop bar and pool with enviable views of the harbor and bustling East Bay street. On a particularly hot Southern night, you might cool off with a nitrogen-infused cocktail before sitting down to a steak dinner at Grill 225, which serves only aged, USDA-Prime meat. The hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World and the restaurant is one of a dozen Great Steakhouses of North America.
While Paris in springtime may be memorialized in song, the beauty of Charleston this time of year speaks for itself. As the magnolia trees and flowers bloom, the city’s stately historic homes open their doors each year from mid-March to mid-April for the annual Festival of Houses and Gardens. The event is a celebration for all the senses, from the scents of gardens and of oyster roasts to the sounds of gospel and bluegrass concerts and the city’s harbor on history boat cruises. The Market Pavilion Hotel provides an ideal base for anyone attending the festival. Charleston City Market is across the street if you are shopping for a sweetgrass basket, the harbor is only a few blocks away, and the stately historic architecture of Charleston is everywhere you turn. Head to the hotel’s celebrated rooftop bar for a nightcap and stunning views of the Holy City before you retire for the night.