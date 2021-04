While Paris in springtime may be memorialized in song, the beauty of Charleston this time of year speaks for itself. As the magnolia trees and flowers bloom, the city’s stately historic homes open their doors each year from mid-March to mid-April for the annual Festival of Houses and Gardens. The event is a celebration for all the senses, from the scents of gardens and of oyster roasts to the sounds of gospel and bluegrass concerts and the city’s harbor on history boat cruises. The Market Pavilion Hotel provides an ideal base for anyone attending the festival. Charleston City Market is across the street if you are shopping for a sweetgrass basket, the harbor is only a few blocks away, and the stately historic architecture of Charleston is everywhere you turn. Head to the hotel’s celebrated rooftop bar for a nightcap and stunning views of the Holy City before you retire for the night.