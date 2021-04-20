Marisqueira Rui
27 Rua Comendador Vilarinho
| +351 282 442 682
Wed - Mon 12pm - 12am
Algarve´s seafood delightIt is pretty much like walking into a Portuguese family's seafood feast. Everyone knows each other, and even strangers join in the union ambience, along with the waiters and the owners.
Upon entering you can hear the bashing of hammers in crab shells, the popping of wine corks and more importantly, the rumble of a very lively restaurant atmosphere. Waiters are constantly scooting to the kitchen from the two meter high live seafood tank with, lobsters, langoustines, crabs, spider crabs, clams, barnacles and sea snails. All freshly caught on the Portuguese cold Atlantic shores.
My favourite, and present on the photo above are the donax clams. These little marine bivalves are caught at the early hours of the day by local fisherman on the thin layers of what that rests on the beach after the swell break. Simply steamed with garlic, white wine, parsley, butter you will spend as much time dunking the bread on the sauce as you will eating them. Priced at fifteen euros per a five hundred gram serving they are a definite must have.
You must not forget to try the Atlantic slipper lobsters (cavacos), a species local to the Portuguese coast with a distinct crustacean flavour.
Beer would be my recommendation for this meal, as the strong seafood flavours call for something lighter than white wine and go particularly well with the homemade garlic mayo and soft buns that accompany the meal.