Maoz Vegetarian
Carrer de Ferran, 13, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 678 60 49 46
Sun - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am
Falafel on the goVegans and vegetarians on the go can stop off at Maoz grab a falafel and veggie stuffed pita to go or some tabouli. Celiacs can order a salad box topped with gluten-free falafel.The food is fresh.
Best of all, perhaps, Maoz is open late, which means when you're done at the bar, you don't have suffer empty-handed as you watch your friends eat churros or döner kebabs.