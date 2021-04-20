Maoz Vegetarian

Where are you going?
Carrer de Ferran, 13, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 678 60 49 46
Sun - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am

Vegans and vegetarians on the go can stop off at Maoz grab a falafel and veggie stuffed pita to go or some tabouli. Celiacs can order a salad box topped with gluten-free falafel.The food is fresh.

Best of all, perhaps, Maoz is open late, which means when you're done at the bar, you don't have suffer empty-handed as you watch your friends eat churros or döner kebabs.

By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

