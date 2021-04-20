Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lóndrangar

Londrangar, Iceland
Website
Snæfellsnes Peninsula Snaefellsjoekull National Park Iceland

Snæfellsnes Peninsula

Lóndrangar is two pillar rocks by the sea jut a few minutes’ walk from road in the Snæfellsnes Peninsula. Very easy to spot, even in a foggy and rainy day like the one we had when we got there. It's very impressive to see it. One is 61m high and the other is 75m and apparently is climber friendly if you are into that.
I loved the turquoise sea smashing into the rocks, the sound and the smell of the ocean is something I will never forget.
The pillars are home to thousands of birds the majority being puffins and black-legged Kittiwake.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points