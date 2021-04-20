Lóndrangar Londrangar, Iceland

Snæfellsnes Peninsula Lóndrangar is two pillar rocks by the sea jut a few minutes’ walk from road in the Snæfellsnes Peninsula. Very easy to spot, even in a foggy and rainy day like the one we had when we got there. It's very impressive to see it. One is 61m high and the other is 75m and apparently is climber friendly if you are into that.

I loved the turquoise sea smashing into the rocks, the sound and the smell of the ocean is something I will never forget.

The pillars are home to thousands of birds the majority being puffins and black-legged Kittiwake.