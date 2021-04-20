Les Enfants Terribles Brasserie
1257 Avenue Bernard
| +1 514-759-9918
More info
Sun 9:30am - 9:30pm
Mon 11:30am - 9:30pm
Tue, Wed 11:30am - 10pm
Thur, Fri 11:30am - 12am
Sat 9:30am - 12am
Mix with the Cool Crowd in OutremontWhat started out as a crazy musing during a family dinner has turned out, surprisingly, to be one of Montreal's most appreciated establishments.
Indeed, when Francine Brûlé mentioned that she was thinking of taking on a new project, nobody could predict the huge success Les Enfants Terribles would be become—not even her. And yet, with the help of chef Guillaume Daly and partner Serge Bruneau, this Outremont eatery is now a frequent hideout for the cool, hip, urban youngsters of Montreal. It's a place where people go to see and be seen, but most importantly, to have a good time.
Les Enfants Terribles revisits the classics of French cuisine, all while crafting innovative dishes with a festive, flavorful, and unorthodox touch. For example? Chorizo corndogs, gouda mac'n'cheese, shepherd's pie with truffle oil, and a coco pana cotta.
I have visited this restaurant many, many times and not once was I disappointed.