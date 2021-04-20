Lautoka
Lautoka, Fiji
Photo by parhessiastes/Flickr
Sugar CityLautoka, Fiji's second-largest city (after Suva) is in the heart of sugar cane country, and is home to the country's largest cane mill. Because the main economic driver is sugar, not toursm, you're less likely to get hustled here than you are in Nadi as you explore or shop.
The city's main street, Vitogo Parade, is lined with royal palm trees and shops. Behind it, there are several blocks of shops, as well as Lautoka Market, second in size only to Suva's. Here, you'll find all sorts of fresh produce, kava, and some handicrafts.
Lautoka also has a botanical garden, a Hare Krishna temple, a mosque, and a children's park.