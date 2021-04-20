La Merced Market

Shop for Kitchen Gadgets at Mercado de Merced

La Merced is another food market, considerably larger than San Juan, and a bit more frenetic, too. The market, spread out over several enormous buildings, includes a section devoted solely to kitchen appliances and gadgets. If you're considering becoming an expat, this is the place to come for your new blender; if you're just passing through, then pick up some wooden spoons or a clay pot made in Mexico, which you can use to cook everything from beans to meat and plenty of dishes in between. Offerings run the gamut from handmade Mexican kitchen goods such as molcajetes and metates, to industrially-made appliances ideal for commercial kitchens.