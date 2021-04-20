La Fortaleza
63 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
| +1 787-721-7000
La Fortaleza
La Fortaleza was San Juan’s first Spanish fortification, built in the 1530s before construction began on the larger San Felipe del Morro. Like El Morro, La Fortaleza is both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a U.S. National Historic Site. For more than 150 years, it has also served as the governor’s mansion. Free guided tours are offered on weekdays. Look for the mahogany clock that stands in a corridor: The outgoing Spanish governor struck it with a sword on the day the United States took control of Puerto Rico—forever marking the time Spain lost the colony.
almost 7 years ago
Lovely View
Looking down on one of the lookout towers of the old fort. Wear good walkin shoes, there is a lot of climbing