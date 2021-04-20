Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kabanas

Carretera 413 Ramal, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
+1 787-823-5600
Food Truck Foodie Heaven in Rincon Rincón Puerto Rico

Food Truck Foodie Heaven in Rincon

One of the most popular places last season was the newest food truck installment to Rincon known as Kabanas.

Cooking up fresh fish and fresh salads with falafel and veggie tacos, you will have plenty of great healthy lunch options and delicious quick dinner bites from this place.

It's all outdoors, but under a canopy. When it rains, it pours, so check ahead and make sure they're open before heading down there.

By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points