Kabanas Carretera 413 Ramal, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico

Food Truck Foodie Heaven in Rincon One of the most popular places last season was the newest food truck installment to Rincon known as Kabanas.



Cooking up fresh fish and fresh salads with falafel and veggie tacos, you will have plenty of great healthy lunch options and delicious quick dinner bites from this place.



It's all outdoors, but under a canopy. When it rains, it pours, so check ahead and make sure they're open before heading down there.



