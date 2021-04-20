La Fonda del Recuerdo
Calle Bahía de las Palmas 37, Verónica Anzúres, 11300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 8112 7476
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Sun 9am - 7pm
Tue, Wed 8am - 7pm
Thur, Fri 8am - 11pm
Sat 9am - 10pm
Traditional Meal with All the Entertainment TrimmingsLa Fonda del Recuerdo is one of those places (though not uncommon in Mexico City) where the servers are still called waiters and they dress like it: white button-down shirts topped with black vests, matched with black trousers. Everything here is traditional—from the food, which is Mexican with a special emphasis on the gastronomy from Veracruz—to the entertainment served up during your meal. Mariachis roam among the tables, serenading patrons with a full complement of instruments.
Maybe it all sounds gimmicky and touristy, but that's not the vibe here at all, as the tables full of Mexican businessmen and businesswomen enjoying leisurely late lunches attest. Try the tacos sudados. Though the translation ("sweaty tacos") may not sound appetizing, these delicious tacos are so-named because they are "sweated" during cooking in clay pots.