La Coupole, Hotel Le Crystal Montreal 1100 Rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC H3G 0A1, Canada

Swing from the Chandelier Parisian Brasserie dining, and a few hundred bottles of good wine standing sentinel for good measure. It didn't take me long to get used to afternoons and evening at La Coupole.



I had an equally delightful time at breakfast; a bit of yogurt and granola, some bread and cheese, and NHL highlights from the night before. I'm a simple guy, what can I say. Fine dining, good wine, and hockey fights go together like PB&J. In my book, anyway.



