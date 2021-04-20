La Coupole, Hotel Le Crystal Montreal
1100 Rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC H3G 0A1, Canada
| +1 514-861-5550
Swing from the ChandelierParisian Brasserie dining, and a few hundred bottles of good wine standing sentinel for good measure. It didn't take me long to get used to afternoons and evening at La Coupole.
I had an equally delightful time at breakfast; a bit of yogurt and granola, some bread and cheese, and NHL highlights from the night before. I'm a simple guy, what can I say. Fine dining, good wine, and hockey fights go together like PB&J. In my book, anyway.