Krog Street Market
99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
| +1 770-434-2400
Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 9pm
Fri 7am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 10pm
Krog Street MarketFirst off, I recommend working up a HUGE appetite before you ever set foot in Krog Street Market. In fact, fasting for a week or two sounds about right. We walked the Beltline for a pathetic 45mins to get there from Ponce City Market to get into combat mode. Needless to say, our little stroll didn't prepare us for the onslought of food options thrown at us at the market. Consistently called one of the top food markets in the US, it's a must do on your Atlanta adventures.
Our first stop on the Krog Street Market food-a-thon was Superica, one of Ford Fry's totally fun tex-mex joints. It was barely noon, but we decided it was cocktail hour somewhere and ordered margeritas, followed by a silly amount of food, given this was only the start. The food was delicious, I loved the campechana with tostada (sort of a shrimp & salsa cocktail) and I should have stopped right there. But we were on a mission to 'explore' as much as possible, so lightly buzzed we continued our tour de force and made our way from Texas over to China. The next of noodles and dumplings was ordered at Gu's Dumplings, the first authentic Szechan restaurant in Atlanta. After that we turned a corner and stopped at Fred's Meat and Bread, to try a no calorie cheesesteak and a slightly lighter cauliflower and eggplant Banh Mi, with Fries I still dream about, for real. Things turned into a bit of a competitive sport after that. We still made it to Recess, a restaurant that claims to serve up 'delicious food that makes you feel good'–if you havent already eaten your way through half the market that is. The final pièce de résistance was the Little Tart Bake Shop's croissant-like pastry, called a Kouigin-Amman. It is a Breton cake, described in the New York Times as "the fattiest pastry in all of Europe". Yes, I ate that too.
Go, check out this amazing food market and make your own discoveries. And don't eat a full meal at the first stop.
Warm thanks to the fun and fabulous Hotel Clermont for hosting me while I explored Atlanta, a city that keeps getting better with each visit.