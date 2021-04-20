Klädesholmen 471 51 Klädesholmen, Sweden

Sleeping in a Floating Hotel Sweden’s ties to the sea are obvious and infiltrate every part of the travel experience, from food to culture. One area that had remained untouched was the hotel industry, until now. Located on tiny Herring Island (Klädesholmen) is a very unique hotel, the Salt & Sill. What makes it so unique is that it was the first floating hotel in Sweden.



Built in 2008, the hotel features a few dozen rooms on giant floating platforms, permanently moored to the dock. Walking into the rooms though, the hotel feels more like a ship. The rooms are comfortable but about the size of a cruise ship berth and the fact that everything is nailed down completes that perception. At night the hotel moves ever so slightly and I found myself quickly lulled to sleep with the gentle motion of the sea. The best though are the views; walking out onto the deck and watching the sun rise over the rocky and austere island isn’t just a nice moment, but one that grabs you by the lapels and screams SWEDEN in your face.



The hotel is great for a night or two, but not the perfect spot for a long stay. Also notable is the hotel restaurant, critically acclaimed thanks to their mastery of extraordinarily fresh seafood.

