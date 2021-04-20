Joe Beef Restaurant

Montreal Restaurant Fave: Joe Beef

What can I say about Joe Beef that nobody else has said? All I can say is that I had a great meal here. This is definitely one you have to book quite a while in advance to get a reservation and expect that you'll have to go early. For me, it was worth it. They fed us and fed us and we felt so loved. Whether it was the VGE soup named after a French president with the puffed pastry that you have to break through to get to the pork broth or even the simplest of appetizers—bread with butter and an authentic Jewish deli pickle—it was a filling evening. The staff here are exceptional and can recite the menu off the top of their heads interchangeably in English and French. It's impressive. There's a reason there is a lot of hype here! PS: Foie Gras Double Down!