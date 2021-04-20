Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara - Jardim António Nobre
Largo Oliveirinha 1, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
More info
Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara - Jardim António NobreTake the Gloria Elevator up to this charming belvedere with a magnificent view over São Jorge Castle, Graça, downtown and the Tagus River. When you’re at the top, survey the red-roofed cityscape to identify landmarks using the map made of azulejo tiles. Have a drink at the kiosk or head across the street, where an 18th-century palace is home to the Solar do Vinho do Porto, an upscale bar serving a vast selection of port wines.
almost 7 years ago
Quiet spot to enjoy a view of the city
We wandered up this hill to visit the Instituto Dos Vinhos Do Douro E Do Porto (Institute of Port). As is often the case in southern Europe, the hours of operation were just a guideline - it was closed. Just down the street we happened upon this park. In addition to this magical fountain, it has 270º views over the city. We had it to ourselves on a sunny afternoon, the made our way back to check out the port - which was excellent. The Instituto has a wide variety of ports, and the staff is very knowledgeable.
almost 7 years ago
The best view over Lisbon, in Bairro Alto
Head up to Bairro Alto and Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara. Wait for the perfect light at sunset. Then shop along Rua Principe Real and then eat stroll the cafes and bars in Bairro Alto til you find a place to sit, relax and take in all of Lisbon.
almost 7 years ago
Catching the sites from a viewpoint near Barrio Alto
Just coming off the cable car going up to Barrio Alto, you will make a right and walk directly into this view point. The city is surrounded by the typical Fado flower which is on the left in the image. The view point includes George's Castle, the April 25th bridge, and the river. I highly recommend it. Within the park/view point, there is a small cafe with lounge chairs that you can stop by and get a coffee or pastries. Definitely an excellent place to relax and take in the view.