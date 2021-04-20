Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara - Jardim António Nobre

Largo Oliveirinha 1, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
The best view over Lisbon, in Bairro Alto Lisboa Portugal
Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara - Jardim António Nobre Lisboa Portugal
Quiet spot to enjoy a view of the city Lisboa Portugal
Catching the sites from a viewpoint near Barrio Alto Lisboa Portugal
The best view over Lisbon, in Bairro Alto Lisboa Portugal
Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara - Jardim António Nobre Lisboa Portugal
Quiet spot to enjoy a view of the city Lisboa Portugal
Catching the sites from a viewpoint near Barrio Alto Lisboa Portugal

More info

Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara - Jardim António Nobre

Take the Gloria Elevator up to this charming belvedere with a magnificent view over São Jorge Castle, Graça, downtown and the Tagus River. When you’re at the top, survey the red-roofed cityscape to identify landmarks using the map made of azulejo tiles. Have a drink at the kiosk or head across the street, where an 18th-century palace is home to the Solar do Vinho do Porto, an upscale bar serving a vast selection of port wines.

By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Monica Hahn
almost 7 years ago

Quiet spot to enjoy a view of the city

We wandered up this hill to visit the Instituto Dos Vinhos Do Douro E Do Porto (Institute of Port). As is often the case in southern Europe, the hours of operation were just a guideline - it was closed. Just down the street we happened upon this park. In addition to this magical fountain, it has 270º views over the city. We had it to ourselves on a sunny afternoon, the made our way back to check out the port - which was excellent. The Instituto has a wide variety of ports, and the staff is very knowledgeable.
Dan Fogarty
almost 7 years ago

The best view over Lisbon, in Bairro Alto

Head up to Bairro Alto and Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara. Wait for the perfect light at sunset. Then shop along Rua Principe Real and then eat stroll the cafes and bars in Bairro Alto til you find a place to sit, relax and take in all of Lisbon.
Christine Lahlouh
almost 7 years ago

Catching the sites from a viewpoint near Barrio Alto

Just coming off the cable car going up to Barrio Alto, you will make a right and walk directly into this view point. The city is surrounded by the typical Fado flower which is on the left in the image. The view point includes George's Castle, the April 25th bridge, and the river. I highly recommend it. Within the park/view point, there is a small cafe with lounge chairs that you can stop by and get a coffee or pastries. Definitely an excellent place to relax and take in the view.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30