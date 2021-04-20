Jardim de São Pedro de Alcântara - Jardim António Nobre

Quiet spot to enjoy a view of the city

We wandered up this hill to visit the Instituto Dos Vinhos Do Douro E Do Porto (Institute of Port). As is often the case in southern Europe, the hours of operation were just a guideline - it was closed. Just down the street we happened upon this park. In addition to this magical fountain, it has 270º views over the city. We had it to ourselves on a sunny afternoon, the made our way back to check out the port - which was excellent. The Instituto has a wide variety of ports, and the staff is very knowledgeable.