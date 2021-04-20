Instituto Do Vinho Da Madeira Rua 5 de Outubro 78, Funchal, 9000-079, Ilha da Madeira, Funchal, Sé, 9000-079 Funchal, Portugal

A Wine Jug While in Madeira, you of course visit the Madeira Wine Institute and Old Blandy"s Wine Lodge in Funchal. Both offer tours and tastings.



Madeira wine has always been popular especially with the British. For some years, the interest in Madeira wines waned but they are once again popular.



In the museums, you can relax and taste the different types of Madeira. You can sit and sip your choices as you decide on your favorites.



The tours are informative and interesting.



Everyone on my tours was involved and pleasant. I had fun choosing my favorite....it was not easy though, and even now , I waver between several brands and types.



One object really intrigued me. It was an antique wine jug at the Wine Institute. I was told that Madeira was kept in these jugs many decades ago. The jug was very beautiful and came about up to my chest. Probably the wealthy had room for these immense jugs?



If in Madeira, the wine tours should not be missed. If you are not into wine, the history alone is fascinating.



For more info visit: www.theoldblandywinelodge.com

www.wine-pages.com/food/madeira.htm