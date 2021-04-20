Helicopter Tour of the Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam

A thirty minute drive from Las Vegas and you are in one of the most well known dams in the world, Hoover Dam, which was built during the depression and at one time created a majority of the electricity for Southern California.



After taking the tour in Hoover Dam you drive four-plus hours to the Grand Canyon.



The Grand Canyon is almost 2,000 square miles, or the size of Delaware. The Colorado River is 277 river miles and is responsible for carving out the Grand Canyon.



There are million of visitors a year.



We arrived in the afternoon and while the sun was setting a beautiful yellow/red a full moo was rising in the east. It couldn't have been more perfect.



I will return to spend more time in one of mother earths grandest spots on earth.