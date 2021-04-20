Havasupai Falls

Swimming in the blue-green waters of Havasupai

Within 36 hours, I was as far away from civilization as possible. I had flown 500 miles, driven 220 miles, hiked 12 miles and was now standing at the rim of a gorgeous blue-green waterfall, named Navajo falls, in the heart of the Grand Canyon, in a place called Havasupai.



This was my first sight of the blue-green waters of Havasupai. The original Navajo falls used to be 75 foot high! The present falls were created by the 2008 flash floods. The destructive nature of the floods is evident by how the earth’s crust has been ripped apart and the river has made its way through, forming a gentler waterfall, surrounded by a lush green oasis, in the middle of this red-rock desert-like landscape. It is a surreal but thrilling sight.



The water was the color of emerald and sapphire and the temperature was surprisingly lukewarm. I did not need a second invitation and was soon in the water, gleefully swimming around in the pristine pool. The current was gentle and it was the most serene swimming spot one could wish for. The colors changed magically from shades of turquoise to verdant green until it seemed to be almost an illusion. The joy of taking a dip in such a unique, pristine spot, floating on my back watching droplets of water from above catching the last remaining rays of sunlight, being surrounded by such stunning vistas was ... absolutely magical!