Hagia Sophia
Sultan Ahmet, Ayasofya Meydanı No:1, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 212 522 17 50
Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm
Byzantine and Ottoman BeautyWalk into Hagia Sophia (Aya Sofya) and look up to the heavens to see why so many conquerors and their respective religions claimed this basilica turned mosque turned museum as their own. Visitors will swoon over the Byzantine gilded mosaics, hanging chandeliers, purple marble columns, Islamic calligraphic slates, and tiled seraphim. The existing structure is an architectural wonder in itself, having stood the test of time since the 6th century.
over 3 years ago
Hagia Sophia
Hagia Sophia was the tallest man-made structure in the world for a thousand years. It was completed in less than six years, about a third of the time of Boston's Big Dig infrastructure project. Contemplate these facts as you wander the massive interior of Hagia Sophia, which will almost always have a line for entry but rarely feels crowded inside due to its scale. Be sure to stick your thumb inside the "wishing column" downstairs and try to give it a complete turn for luck, and imagine carrying the weight of a sultan on your back as you climb the steep ramps up to the second floor.
almost 7 years ago
A Nod to In
Peace will come when tolerance is reached; and Istanbul, Turkey, is at the forefront of the global tolerance movement. The city blends together cultures and religions from around the world, living in harmony. A perfect symbol of this mixture is Hagia Sophia. Originally, it served as the largest cathedral in the world for nearly a thousand years. Considered to be the epitome of Byzantine architecture, Hagia Sophia was embellished with mosaics of Christian symbols such as angels, the Virgin Mary, and Jesus. When the Ottoman Empire took over, it was converted into a mosque, adorned with minarets and Arabic writings, acting as a template for other Ottoman mosques. Currently, Hagia Sophia is a museum, welcoming visitors from all around the world, representing the integration of Islam and Christianity in Istanbul. Religious practices in this city are far different from those in the United States; Muslims freely pray in churches and Christians freely pray in mosques. This is experienced when entering Hagia Sophia, where both Islamic and Christian symbols are observed and respected. Although Hagia Sophia is visually aesthetic, it holds a much deeper beauty, representing tolerance and future peace between religions.
almost 7 years ago
Hagia Sofia
One of the most beautiful mosques in the world. Go early to avoid long lines and crowds, and make sure you take the stairs up to the second floor. Amazing.
almost 7 years ago
Hagia Sophia
Exploring Hagia Sophia in Istanbul is a must when visiting this ancient city. Once a byzantine church, then a mosque, and now a museum, this building is full of beautiful layers. If you visit here, allow yourself at least an hour if not longer.
almost 7 years ago
Hagia Sophia at sunset from a rooftop terrace
first night in Istanbul, summer breeze cool and uplifting, local beer in hand - cold, delicate on the palate - food ordered... the sun setting, casting shades of peach and blue and glowing shadows across Hagia Sophia. I felt like I could reach out and pet Her.
almost 7 years ago
Aya Sofia (aka Haga Sophia)
Truly a spectacular sight.... to imagine something like this was constructed so long ago. Truly incredible.
almost 7 years ago
Wander Istanbul
If you want to get off the beaten path in Turkiye, especially in a city like Istanbul, I think the best way is to just wander until you get somewhat lost. There's really nowhere too unsafe in Istanbul, especially in the European side....but if you really want to see the real Istanbul, and the "real Turkiye," you need to get away from thosse tourist attractions near Ayasofia and Sultanahmet, and honestly, wandering around is a great way to do this.
almost 7 years ago
Aya Sofya
The structure was originally built as a Christian church and was converted to a mosque in the 15th century. This photo was taken for the upstairs gallery where one can truly appreciate the spacious interior and grand domed ceilings.
almost 7 years ago
Aya Sofya Arches
Vaulted ceilings in the upstairs gallery.
almost 7 years ago
Sleeping Feline
As I wandered the streets near the Aya Sofya in Istanbul, I came upon this cat sleeping on top of some carpets in an open air shop. I loved the colors surrounding the cat, so vibrant, while this cat tried to catch some z's. Of course, I interrupted her nap, but got this great image. Istanbul is really a feast for the senses. The sites of beautiful mosques, women in headscarfs, men with prayer beads, shops with colorful carpets. The sounds of the call to prayer, people chatting in Turkish, cars and motorbikes zooming all over the place. The smells of fresh flowers, roasting chestnuts and all the delicious food! The tastes of baklava, fresh fish, Turkish tea (çay) and Turkish meze. The feel of the rough carpet on your fingers, the soft fur of a stray cat, the worn carpet of a mosque on your sock feet. A very special place.
almost 7 years ago
Random shots in interesting places...
I'm not particularly tall, so when I travel, I like to find things that I wouldn't otherwise see. To do this, I usually stick my arm out of random windows, point, and shoot. Most of the time I end up taking pictures of walls or rooftops, but sometimes, I get to uncover little secrets hiding just beyond the window sill.
almost 7 years ago
Inside the Aya Sofya
Wow and more wow! Those were my thoughts which I believe I said aloud to my friend, Deb, as we walked into the Aya Sofya. It is beautiful, old, ornate, colorful, spectacular. First a church, then a mosque, now more of a museum. I loved seeing the mix of Christianity and Islam. Don't miss this when you go to Istanbul. It is worth every TL you spend on it and any wait in a queue. And don't forget your camera!
almost 7 years ago
Interior of Hagia Sofia
Hagia Sofia. The first domed church in Constantinople. Later it became a Mosque. It is slowly being restored, and the Christian mosaics that were covered with plaster are reappearing.
almost 7 years ago
Beautiful Ceiling
The mosques, palaces, and tombs in Istanbul are so stunningly beautiful. This ceiling was in one of the sultan's tombs next to the Aya Sofya in Istanbul. The detail of the pattern and the vibrant colors make these works of art. It was interesting to me that the entire family of the sultan was buried here, in such a lovely place. If you go to Istanbul, and I would put it on your list as I would all of Turkey, be sure to not only see the Aya Sofya, but also the tombs of the sultans which is right next to the Aya Sofya. Definitely worth it.
almost 7 years ago
steps into muslim and cristian world
hagia sofia is a extremly intresting place like anything in europe the build something and whoever is ruling they turn this into a church, a wepon depot, a mosque, etc !! take the walking tour or a guide tour they will explain you things that you wont know on your own
almost 7 years ago
Mystery Revealed in Istanbul
Walking into such a famous and grand structure as Aya Sofya, my expectations were high. This nearly 1,700-year-old building has seen the devotion of not just one global religion, but two. The mix of ancient Christian frescoes and enormous Islamic emblems creates a mysterious feeling. Walking the porticos and admiring the intricate painting in Aya Sofya's impressive ceiling is an unforgettable experience. More on Aya Sofya: http://travelshus.com/2012/10/24/beautiful-aya-sofya/
almost 7 years ago
The Hagia Sophia
It's the epitome of Byzantine architecture and definitely my favorite place to visit in Istanbul.
almost 7 years ago
Hagia Sophia
Inside the museum
almost 7 years ago
The Glow of History
Aya Sofya/Haghia Sophia might be on every tourist's agenda in Istanbul, but that shouldn't be a deterrent to even the most crowd-phobic seekers of unbeaten tracks. Its age, its history and its sheer beauty and architectural genius make it a marvel that's so engrossing that you might not notice is someone is right next to you, staring up at the same glowing, centuries-old mosaic.
almost 7 years ago
The Freelance Feline Guard
As ubiquitous in Istanbul as offers of tea, entreaties to visit a cousin's carpet shop and nazar boncuğu are the city's cats, many of them looking surprisingly well-fed. This one was just watching the gawping visitors meandering around Aya Sofya.
almost 7 years ago
Istanbul: Golden Hagia Sophia
In Istanbul, the Blue Mosque takes the prize for most attractive from the outside, but the expansive inside of Hagia Sophia wins over a traveler like me. Every hall is golden and lit perfectly that it's a surprise visitors don't bump into one another while trying to capture all the details of Sophia with their cameras snapping away. Just amazing, especially considering Hagia Sophia's history. It has been an important monument, both for Byzantine and for Ottoman Empires. Once a church, later a mosque, and now a museum at the Turkish Republic, this is where the pope crowned Charlemagne as Holy Roman Emperor in 800.
almost 7 years ago
Istanbul: Upstairs of Hagia Sophia
Golden mosaics line the upstairs of the Hagia Sophia. These mosaics of Virgin Mary, Jesus, saints and emperors or empresses were put up during the Byzantine period when the Roman Empire ruled. With the transition of Hagia Sophia into a mosque after the Ottomans took over, the mosaics were covered over by plaster or whitewashed. Luckily for me, lengthy restoration and recovery of the mosaics has been done over the years. Yet another reason to linger about on the upper level of Hagia Sophia's golden inside.
almost 7 years ago
Church-turned-mosque-turned-museum
Few buildings have as rich and varied a history as the Hagia Sophia, which was built as a church, converted to a mosque, and now has religious representations from both on display. In many ways, Istanbul is well represented in this building since the city is a juxtaposition of old:new and differing religions, all of which appear to live harmoniously. The outside doesn't begin to do justice to the interior; from the impressive dome to the mosaics and urns to the low chandeliers, the Hagia Sophia is breathtaking from the moment you walk through the doors. I was happy to have that "reveal moment" without a sneak peek, which is why I've included an outside shot of the building (not to mention that photos barely do the interior justice).
almost 7 years ago
When Snow Kisses Istanbul
It doesn't snow often in Istanbul, but when it does—between December and March—the camera comes out to capture a winter wonderland featuring Istanbul's most picturesque sites.
almost 7 years ago
East meets West in Istanbul
Living in London allowed me to explore a great deal of Western Europe during my tenure: France, Spain, Italy, Germany... this list goes on. While my love for Western Europe is infinite, it was my experience in Istanbul that I perhaps found most intriguing. Istanbul famously melds the Eastern and Western worlds, and this was my first brush with anything that resembled the Middle East. The morning calls to prayer (that I wasn't prepared for), the Grand Bazaar, the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sofia and Topkapi Palace. Every corner we turned brought us into contact with this space that was entirely foreign and totally captivating. To this day, Istanbul remains one of my favorite cities. It's accessibility, history and culture is a force to be reckoned with.
almost 7 years ago
Two Voices, One Love
In a world where many Christians and Catholics are fighting for tradition and many Muslims are fighting for respect, one place in Istanbul serves as an ancient glimpse into our future. A church for 916 years before being converted into a mosque for 482 years, the Hagia Sophia's walls stand as an unintentional symbol of unity. The image of Virgin Mary alongside the rounded panes of Allah create a home for two voices brought together under one roof in search of one thing....peace.
almost 7 years ago
Where Islam meets Christianity
Amazing architecture and how a structure can span the ages.
almost 7 years ago
over 4 years ago
Beautiful and inspirational
Visited twice and would visit again. The beauty, history and combination of Faiths is amazing