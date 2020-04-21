Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Those Gorgeous Smoky Mountains

I am quite fortunate to live only 2 hours away from the Great Smoky Mountains. I've been going there since I was a kid. I have pics of myself and my brother sitting near the welcome sign when I was about three years old. There is something magical about the lush forests and towering mountains of the Smokies. Standing on an overlook near Clingman's dome you can look around and see footpaths to our ancestors. So many things to do there. We like to rent a cabin and go for a drive up into the mountains, stopping at the Indian reservation for a little shopping. Dollywood Amusement Park is a popular destination in nearby Pigeon Forge. Gatlinburg sits at the foot of the mountains and is a quaint little town with shops, food, an aquarium and Ripley's Museum. You can watch taffy being pulled and visit the candy and popcorn shops along the way. There is a Space Needle if you aren't afraid of heights which will allow you a wonderful view of the town at night or day. Also the chair lifts afford a view of the adorable cabins hanging precariously over the mountains above the town. Ride the trolley up the mountain and you can ice skate or toboggan down the hills. They even offer zipline adventures in Pigeon Forge. Funny enough my favorite part of the trip is driving through the tunnel and blowing our car horn as it reminds me of trips with my mom and dad when we were young.